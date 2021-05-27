Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Sofia Vergara, Jimmy Fallon eat nasty cupcakes playing ‘Piece of Cake Trivia’

By UPI
Big Hollywood
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 27 (UPI) — Sofia Vergara and Jimmy Fallon played new game titled Piece of Cake Trivia on The Tonight Show. The game, on Wednesday, was moderated by Steve Higgins and involved Vergara and Fallon having to answer multiple-choice questions. The actress and late night host were given three cupcakes...

www.breitbart.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sofia Vergara
Person
Simon Cowell
Person
Jimmy Fallon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cupcakes#Tomato Sauce#Piece By Piece#Late Night#Gpa#Nbc#Upi#Cake Trivia#Corned Beef Hash#Garlic Filled Hummus#The Game#Multiple Choice Questions#Vegemite#America#Eat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cakes
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

NBC renews The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for five more years

Although Jimmy Fallon is behind in the ratings to Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel, NBC has committed to him through the 2024-25 season. Fallon began hosting The Tonight Show in 2014 after five years at the helm of Late Night. NBC's renewal comes after the network recently extended Seth Meyer's Late Night contract through 2025. Variety reports The Tonight Show's renewal was done some time ago. Fallon's contract was extended last November. “This year alone, Jimmy is the executive producer, creator and/or star of six projects," said Susan Rovner, head of NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. "So of course we have The Tonight Show, which I’m very excited to say that we’ve renewed officially for five years,” Susan Rovner said on Monday. “We have Clash of the Cover Bands on E!. And at NBC, we are reimagining the 1960s game show Password, That’s My Jam, an animated holiday special called 5 More Sleeps ’til Christmas, based on his children’s book. And at Peacock, we have The Kids Tonight Show. So for me, it’s a great model about how we’re going to partner with our talent and creators moving forward.”
MusicPosted by
CinemaBlend

See Jimmy Fallon React To The Tonight Show’s Return To A Full Audience For The First Time In Over A Year

Watching late-night television has been quite different since the COVID-19 pandemic pushed everyone into quarantine last year. This led many late-night shows to limit their audiences or going completely virtual, which was the case for The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. So with restrictions now slowly being lifted, Jimmy Fallon has now welcomed a full live audience, and he had the perfect reaction to his first packed house in over a year.
Celebritiestheboxhouston.com

Migos Debut “Avalanche” On ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

The Migos are officially back. With the release of their latest LP, Culture III set to drop tonight the three-man crew appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to premier a brand new cut to get the buzz bubbling. Sampling the classic Temptation’s cut “Papa Was A Rolling Stone,” the ATL trio got into some matching OG threads and fedoras to play the part while performing on stage with the live band.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Jimmy Fallon Roasted Chris Harrison's Bachelor Exit, Even Tied In Logan Paul And Floyd Mayweather Fight

It wouldn’t be a late night talk show without an opening monologue that takes no prisoners. On the June 8 airing of The Tonight Show, complete with the return of the live audience, Jimmy Fallon aimed his roast-fest at some not-too-surprising targets. Specifically, he joked about Chris Harrison’s exit from Bachelor Nation, The Bachelorette Season 17 premiere, with a little bit about Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul’s fight for good measure.
Celebritiescuriocity.com

Jimmy Fallon was totally fooled by the 2020 No Frills Album & the video is 'Bananas'

Ah. September 2020. We remember it like it was yesterday. To be frank, it kind of sucked – but among all of the injustice, debate and frustration, there was a light and man, was it blinding. This was the month that, to the surprise of everyone, Canadian grocery store No Frills dropped an album, aptly titled Haulin’ State of Mind which featured classics like “88 Sale,” “So Fresh,” and “Bag It Up”. What was even more shocking was that it low-key slapped, though some tough critics, like Jimmy Fallon, would disagree.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Migos Hit "Jimmy Fallon" For A Swanky Performance Of "Avalanche"

All eyes are on Migos. The superstar rap trio is less than 24 hours away from dropping their long-awaited fourth studio album Culture III, and after a polarizing onslaught of solo albums from Quavo, Takeoff, and Offset following Culture II, a lot is riding on Migos' forthcoming project. Over the...
MusicNME

Watch Jimmy Fallon roast Jeff Bezos on ‘The Tonight Show’

Jimmy Fallon has taken a swipe at Amazon founder Jeff Bezos on The Tonight Show – you can watch it below. Marking the first episode of the show with a full live audience since the coronavirus pandemic began, the talk show host spoke about the US heatwave, Logan Paul and Bezos in his opening monologue.
CelebritiesVanity Fair

See Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jimmy Fallon Welcome Back Broadway

We’re officially on the road back to Broadway. On Tuesday night, Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon welcomed guest Lin-Manuel Miranda to talk about his upcoming musical film In The Heights, and to sing and dance about the anticipation of theater returning to New York City. In a splashy production number...
PetsPosted by
UPI News

Sofia Vergara says her dog is 'obsessed' with Joe Manganiello

June 3 (UPI) -- Sofia Vergara says her dog is "obsessed" with her husband, Joe Manganiello. The 48-year-old actress appeared on Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she discussed how her dog Bubbles prefers Manganiello over her. Vergara said she adopted Bubbles to be her dog but that...
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Polo G Performs "RAPSTAR" on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon"

Fresh off of the release of his new album, Hall of Fame, Polo G performed his hit song, "RAPSTAR," live on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Friday night. Polo was accompanied by a live band as well as viral ukulele player Einer Bankz for the performance. Polo's new album...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Jimmy Fallon roasts Jeff Bezos over trip to space and Bond deal

Jimmy Fallon used the opening monologue of the latest Tonight Show episode to roast billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.In Monday’s instalment (7 June) Fallon welcomed his first full studio audience since the pandemic began.Fallon’s opening monologue included gags about Bezos, who made headlines this week after announcing he will launch himself to space on board one of his Blue Origin rockets.The Amazon founder will make the journey next month, alongside his brother, he said in an Instagram post. The trip will be a suborbital sightseeing mission, as well as a demonstration of the rocket technology that the company hopes...
TV & VideosPosted by
The Independent

Kristen Bell freaks out Jimmy Fallon with ‘useless’ eyeball trick as she teases ‘twist’ in first Gossip Girl episode

Kisten Bell showed off her “totally useless” talent during an interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show.After introducing her, Fallon explained to the actor that viewers had been revealing their unknown talents to him. This prompted Bell to say she wanted to show him her own talent: separate control over her eyeballs. She then leaned closer to the camera and demonstrated how she is able to make her eyeball move in different directions to each other.“Woah... wow!” Fallon exclaimed, asking Bell how she realised she was able to do it. “I’ve always felt it was a separate muscle...
Beauty & Fashionpurewow.com

Sofía Vergara Posted This Swimsuit Modeling Photo from the ’90s (& She Hasn't Changed One Bit)

Sofía Vergara's Instagram is full of iconic throwbacks, whether it's Pepsi commercials she filmed when she was 17 or modeling shoots from way before her Modern Family days. And now, she's shared another spectacular throwback, this time on a giant red high heel. In the caption Vergara writes, “I forgot to post this #tbt yesterday but I also forgot where was this, for what was this or why I was doing this!!!!???? For sure it was the 90s Miami.”
Beauty & FashionETOnline.com

Sofia Vergara's Summery Jumpsuit is Only $34 -- Shop the Look

Sofia Vergara is giving us summer style inspiration in a tie-dye jumpsuit. The Modern Family actress was all smiles as she modeled the blue jumpsuit next to palm trees in a video posted on Instagram. Vergara was gorgeous in the strapless design with floaty, asymmetrical hem pants. She accessorized the...