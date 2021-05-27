SHERIFF'S CORNER: "Sir, can I see your fishing license?"

The best angling information from area experts. ■ Lake Erie: Last Friday we all got a very vivid and shocking reminder of the power and fury of the big lake as gale-force winds churned up huge waves and pounded the coastline. Winds gusting to over 60 mph and waves of 8 to 12 feet flooded many areas along the lake and sent strings of debris well inland. In the process, Mother Nature turned the world's best walleye fishing hole into a bowl of murky, soupy, water-based gobbledygook. As she flexed her might, the lake stirred up the sediment resting on the bottom and spread it throughout the Ohio and Michigan waters of the Western Basin. Although not common, weather events of this magnitude and duration have happened before, and veteran anglers know there is a pretty clear timetable for things to settle down and return to normal. “The recovery time largely depends on just how torn up the lake is to start, and it was pretty torn up after the wind finally laid down,” said Bob Barnhart, a tournament fisherman and the owner of Maumee-based tackle supplier Netcraft. “It was crazy how strong that blow was, and how long it lasted, so my view at this point is it will take at least a week for things to clear up. There could be bands of cleaner, fishable water out there, but I don't think it will be widespread for a few more days.” Barnhart said that as the lake's water moves from west to east, the sediment settles in the water column and the water clears. “When Superstorm Sandy hit about 10 years ago it was worse than what we had this time, and within seven or eight days there was fishable water out there, especially the further east you went.”