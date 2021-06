The Fortnite Week 10 quests are here, and it's time to show your aggressive side as many of them relate to dealing damage, either to enemies or other items. You'll need to eliminate an opponent while swimming, take someone out with your pickaxe, and deal damage in the opening moments of a match for these Fortnite quests, as well as blasting Supply Drops as they float down and smashing a vehicle through an opponent's structure. We're also taking a look ahead to summer holidays in Fortnite, so you'll need build special sandcastles before destroying some more sandy constructions. If you need any assistance with these assignments then we're here to help, so here's everything you need to know about the Fortnite Week 10 quests.