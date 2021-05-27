Venture Global plans to capture carbon at Louisiana LNG export plants

(Reuters) - U.S. liquefied natural gas company Venture Global LNG said Thursday it plans to capture and sequester carbon at its Calcasieu Pass and Plaquemines export plants in Louisiana.

This is part of a growing trend among energy firms to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to meet increased customer and government demand for cleaner energy to reduce damage caused by global warming.

Venture Global said in a release it was launching a carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) project that would compress carbon dioxide (CO2) at its sites and transport the gas to be permanently stored in subsurface saline aquifers.

Venture Global estimated it will capture and sequester an estimated 500,000 tons of carbon per year from Calcasieu and Plaquemines.

In addition, the company anticipates using similar infrastructure to capture and sequester 500,000 tons of carbon per year from its proposed CP2 facility next to the Calcasieu site.

That 1 million tons of carbon per year is the equivalent of removing nearly 200,000 cars from the road each year for 20 years, the company said.

Successful deployment of CCS at Calcasieu would be the first of its kind for an existing U.S. LNG facility.

NextDecade Corp, another U.S. LNG developer, also said it wants to use CCS at its proposed Rio Grande LNG export plant in Texas. NextDecade has said it plans to decide this year whether to build its plant.

Venture Global is building or developing over 50 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of LNG production capacity in Louisiana, including the 10-MTPA Calcasieu, which is expected to cost around $4.5 billion and start producing LNG in test mode as soon as late 2021.

The company also has several plants in various stages of development including two 10-MTPA phases at Plaquemines, two 10-MTPA phases at Delta and two 10-MTPA phases at CP2.