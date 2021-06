Temple junior Daniel Moon and Belton senior Dallas Hankamer got off to solid starts Monday in the first round of the UIL Class 6A boys golf state tournament. Hankamer shot a 1-over 73 and was tied for 18th in the individual standings heading into today’s final round at Legacy Hills Golf Club in Georgetown. After starting on the 10th hole, he bogeyed No. 16 before making a birdie on No. 2 shortly after making the turn to get back to even. He followed up bogeys on Nos. 4 and 5 with a birdie at the seventh then made par on his final two holes.