For those living in a big city, an ebike provides you with yet another affordable and efficient way of commuting to work and all around town. But for those into mountain biking, eBikes can provide a way to get further into nature and conquer trails you might not otherwise have been able to ride. And, eBikes have also gained popularity with hunters as an alternative to taking horses on a hunt. These also help to cut down on fossil fuel emissions in our atmosphere. This is why eBikes will likely continue to become more and more popular over the next several years.