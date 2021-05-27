Banning the sale of fossil-fuel cars benefits the climate when replaced by electric cars

This past Memorial Day weekend, as I thought about the sacrifices of those who served to protect us, I also stopped by a gas station and put gasoline in the tank of my 2014 Honda CRV. My car spends most of the time between Labor Day and Memorial Day parked in a garage, but on Memorial Day weekend, I begin my weekly drives to Long Beach, New York, and join the rest of America fighting traffic. My home, office and car are all powered by fossil fuels, and that is true for nearly everyone I know. It is important to acknowledge our dependence and not pretend it does not exist. Simultaneously, we must also understand that the transition away from fossil fuels has begun and must accelerate.