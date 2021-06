CBS’ “Evil” plan is to move the supernatural drama to streamer Paramount Plus, multiple sources tell Variety. Ahead of CBS’ upfront presentation to advertisers and the press on Wednesday, sources expect that “Evil” will join “SEAL Team” and “Clarice” on ViacomCBS’ streaming service, which relaunched in March. As the months have ticked by, “Evil” fans — and they are a passionate group — have fretted about the show’s lack of a premiere date, which was expected to be in the spring — and the timing of when “Evil” Season 2 will premiere on Paramount Plus is still being worked out, sources say.