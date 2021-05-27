Cancel
Spotify Playlist: New Music For June On Highway 309

By WGLT
wglt.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou never know what you’ll hear traveling Highway 309, but what you do hear ... will be good. Folk, pop, rock, soul, gospel, Americana, jazz, blues (and then some) are all part of the mix. That includes new music in the past few weeks from Joy Oladokun, Current Joys, Robert Finley, Shannon McNally, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Dom La Nena, Ratboys, Guided by Voices, Yola, and central Illinois artists Nolan Kelly and The Something Brothers.

www.wglt.org
