Spotify Playlist: New Music For June On Highway 309

MadeinTYO has announced SOUL-LUXE, the deluxe version of his recent full-length Never Forgotten. For the release, Tokyo tapped the hyper-influential independent label, radio show, and artist collective Soulection, with a number of their DJ’s taking turns to add their own take on the already stacked album, a first of its kind collaboration for the LA-based group. See full tracklist below. And to coincide with the already special nature of the project, MadeinTYO has made the music exclusively available today through blockchain-based streaming service Audius, with a wide release to follow on Friday, May 28th. Check out SOUL-LUXE at Audius HERE and pre-save for everywhere else HERE.