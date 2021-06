If the Chicago Bulls want Daniel Theis to be a part of their future, they may have to put up a fight. While the former Boston Celtic may not be the most talked-about name on the free-agent market, there is no question he will get his fair does of interest this summer. Not only did he flash plenty of his versatile skillset on both ends of the floor during his 23 games with Chicago, but he is still the same player who started 64 games one season ago for an Eastern Conference Finals team. The dude brings experience, and his hard-nosed two-way game should be an easy fit for any team with a frontcourt hole to fill.