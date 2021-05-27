Cancel
Blizzard Sends Cease-And-Desists To Diablo II: Resurrected Modders

By Ian Walker
Kotaku
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral mods for last month’s Diablo II: Resurrected alpha test were recently pulled offline following a wave of cease-and-desist letters. One creator says Blizzard even went as far as to send a private investigator to his home to serve the warning in person. Blizzard’s “Technical Alpha” for Diablo II: Resurrected—a...

