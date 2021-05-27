Cancel
Congress & Courts

‘US judge investigates disaster surrounding Archegos investment fund’

By Mandy Martin
baltimoregaylife.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS prosecutors have launched an investigation into the disaster surrounding the Archegos investment fund. Bloomberg News, based on informed sources, has reported that the US Department of Justice has requested information on the matter from some concerned banks. Archegos made risky investments that were largely funded with borrowed money. The...

www.baltimoregaylife.com
Congress & CourtsFOXBusiness

US Justice Department starts probe on Archegos collapse, report says

The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating the collapse of Bill Hwang's Archegos Capital Management, which cost big global banks more than $10 billion in losses, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday. Federal prosecutors in Manhattan sent requests for information to some banks that had worked with the investment firm, the...
Congress & Courtsswfinstitute.org

DOJ Starts Investigation into Archegos Capital Management Blowup

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is getting their hands around the players and actions before and after the March meltdown of Bill Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management. U.S. federal prosecutors in Manhattan sent information requests to some of the banks that dealt with Archegos Capital Management. Credit Suisse Group AG, UBS Group AG, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., and Morgan Stanley have been contacted for information.
U.S. Politicstalesbuzz.com

DOJ reportedly probing collapse of Hwang’s Archegos hedge fund

The US Department of Justice has reportedly launched a probe into this spring’s dramatic implosion of Archegos Capital Management, which slammed some of the world’s biggest banks with more than $10 billion in losses. Federal prosecutors sent requests for information to some of the banks that conducted business with the...
