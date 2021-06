The California Air Resources Board has approved a mandate requiring most trips on ride-hailing platforms to be in electric vehicles by 2030. California is the first state to approve such a rule in the US, and it has long been a trailblazer in EV adoption that other states follow and emulate. Under the new rule, EVs must account for 2 percent of vehicle miles by rideshare fleets by 2023. Those EV miles must jump to 50 percent by 2027 and to 90 percent by 2030.