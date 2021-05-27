New Hampton Middle School Becomes More Educational with New Historical Display

After almost eight months of work, a new display at New Hampton Middle School is preserving pieces of northeast Iowa history. Tuesday, students and staff dedicated a showcase just inside the building’s main entrance featuring Pearl Harbor and World War II artifacts. The school is a part of the U.S.S. Arizona Relic Program and was given a two-foot piece of the battleship that infamously sank in Pearl Harbor December 7, 1941. A vile of fuel from the ship was also donated by a local veteran who was a U.S. Navy diver and collected it as a part of a mission on his way to fight in the Vietnam War.