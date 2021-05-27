Try the Brisket Sundae at La Traila Barbecue
This Memorial Day Weekend, Miami Lakes can discover what a brisket sundae is, thanks to La Traila Barbecue, which officially opens this Saturday, May 29. Started as a “first come, first served” pop-up, La Traila was founded by Austin native Mel Rodriguez and Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie, the latter a Miami native. The friends met through Rodriguez’s girlfriend, Chantel, and realized they shared a love of hosting cookouts.www.miaminewtimes.com