Miami, FL

Try the Brisket Sundae at La Traila Barbecue

By Natalya Jones
Miami New Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Memorial Day Weekend, Miami Lakes can discover what a brisket sundae is, thanks to La Traila Barbecue, which officially opens this Saturday, May 29. Started as a “first come, first served” pop-up, La Traila was founded by Austin native Mel Rodriguez and Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie, the latter a Miami native. The friends met through Rodriguez’s girlfriend, Chantel, and realized they shared a love of hosting cookouts.

