I Think Our Son Is Gay Volume 1 Review

By Sarah
animeuknews.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article“I think our son is probably gay. He’s really cute and sincere, to boot.”. Hiroki Aoyama has just started high school. He lives with mother Tomoko and younger brother Yuri; his father Akiyoshi is often away from home on work. Hiroki’s an outward-going teenager who’s getting good grades, enjoys playing games (the electronic kind, not school sports so much!) and tends to say what’s he thinking aloud before engaging his brain. A typical conversation over dinner will almost always include him merrily blurting out his innermost thoughts, realizing what he’s just said, turning bright red and loudly correcting himself. A discussion about corn in his mother’s curry leads to him observing, “It’s okay! If I wanna eat it when I’m older…I’ll just find a boyfriend who’s great at cooking and get him to make it for me!” After a two-panel pause, he then hastily corrects himself, “Guh – ! Girlfriend!! Girlfriend!! I totally meant girlfriend!! Funny, I keep saying the wrong word!!” while younger brother Yuri just continues eating and Tomoko observes to herself, Our son often slips up and says ‘Boyfriend’ instead of ‘Girlfriend’. Honestly…he’s so bad at lying.

