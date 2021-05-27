Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

The General Senate of the States – 12 plus convenes under the Dutch Presidency

By Willard Sutton
baltimoregaylife.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo meetings were held on 17 and 21 May 2021 under the Dutch leadership of the 12 Plus Group IPU. Both meetings were in preparation for 142You Session of the IPU Assembly from 24-27 May 2021. On behalf of the Dutch Committee in the Interim Union, members of the Upper House participated in the Jupiter Atsma (CDA), Pauliangirding (VVD) and from the lower house Agnes Mulder (CDA). Senator Arta Gerkens (SP), chairman of the 12-plus group, chaired both meetings. Meetings were organized by the House of Representatives via video link with international participants from about 40 countries.

www.baltimoregaylife.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Myanmar#The United States#United States Senate#Democratic Senate#The Senate#The General Senate#The Ipu Assembly#The Dutch Committee#The Interim Union#The Upper House#Vvd#British#Mps#Uyghur#J Rgensen#The Ipu Board#Portuguese#Gergans#Western#Cda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Human Rights
News Break
Politics
Country
Portugal
Country
Greece
News Break
Senate
News Break
Democratic Party
News Break
U.S. House of Representatives
Country
China
Related
Worldmwakilishi.com

Senate Summons Fred Matiang'i over 2022 General Elections

Senate’s National Security and Defense Committee has summoned Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i to shed light on the country’s preparedness for the 2022 general elections. The committee, which is chaired by Kisumu Senator Fred Outa, has also invited Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho. Also to be summoned is Inspector-General of...
Presidential Election19fortyfive.com

State Department is AWOL in Somaliland Elections

Somaliland held its seventh elections in 30 years yesterday. More than one million citizens registered to vote, a process that, for the second time in three years, included processing for biometric iris scans in order to secure the process. Nearly 800 candidates are seeking seats on local councils or in parliament. There are 2,709 polling stations, a 61 percent increase from the previous elections in 2017. More than 30,000 people staffed the polls or worked to ensure election integrity. Somaliland gave free rein to international election observers. Photos from not only the capital Hargeisa and major port Berbera, but also peripheral towns like Tuqarak show heavy turnout. Even though Somaliland is one of the poorest nations on earth and has a budget of only $339 million, it shouldered 70 percent of the $21.8 million cost of the polls, with the remainder picked up by the United Kingdom, European Union, Sweden, and Taiwan.
Congress & Courtsamicohoops.net

The state accompanies the Senate in the development of women

The president of the CAB met with the authorities and agreed that all plans for the opera clubs received go to the establishments promoting the branch. There will also be help with organizing documents. As part of his efforts to promote gender equality in terms of access to sport, the...
Congress & Courtscity-countyobserver.com

Bill To Posthumously Promote Lt. General Frank M. Andrews To The Rank Of General Introduced By Senator Braun

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Mike Braun along with Senators Cardin (D-MD), Van Hollen (D-MD), Tillis (R-NC), Gillibrand (D-NY), and Blackburn (R-TN) reintroduced a bill to authorize a posthumous promotion for Lieutenant General Frank M. Andrews to the rank of General for his contributions and service to the United States before his death in 1943.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Sara A. Carter

WATCH: Biden blasted for saying ‘young black entrepreneurs don’t have lawyers or accountants’

During a speech commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa massacre Tuesday, President Biden made a statement that quickly garnered criticism. This time, in attempting to support black entrepreneurs, he offended them everywhere. “Young black entrepreneurs are just as capable of succeeding given the chance as white entrepreneurs are, but...
PoliticsNATO

Secretary General praises France, discusses NATO summit with President Macron

“France is at the heart of our transatlantic Alliance, with highly skilled troops, cutting-edge capabilities across the whole spectrum of deterrence and defence, and significant defence investment, spending 2% of GDP,” said the Secretary General. Mr Stoltenberg thanked President Macron for France’s contributions to NATO deployments, including troops in the Alliance’s defensive multinational battlegroup in Estonia, and jets as part of NATO’s Baltic Air Policing, and significant defence investment. He also paid tribute to France’s role in the fight against terrorism, including in the Sahel, and France’s role in strengthening the NATO-EU partnership.
Africaarise.tv

Nigeria: Western, Eastern, Middle Belt Socio-cultural Groups Seek New Constitution

The leadership of major socio-cultural groups from Southern and Middle Belt part of Nigeria on Monday charted a new path for the emergence of a new constitution for Nigeria. Their proposals, made at a dialogue session christened, ‘The ‘Nigeria’s 2023 Presidential Transition Inter-ethnic Peace Dialogue,’ in Abuja, came against the backdrop of the ongoing constitution review process being carried out by the National Assembly through public hearings in all the six geopolitical zones of the country.
Worldkhabarhub.com

Opposition parties working on a strategy for an electoral alliance

KATHMANDU: The opposition alliance of Nepali Congress, CPN-Maoist Center, CPN-UML (Madhav Nepal faction), Janata Samajwadi Party, and Rastriya Janamorcha Nepal are working on a strategy to form a front in the upcoming elections if the Parliament was not reinstated. The parties, however, are hopeful that the House of Representatives will...
Congress & Courtsmvariety.com

Senate president shelves proposal to amend Article 12

SENATE President Jude U. Hofschneider is no longer pushing for the passage of his Senate Legislative Initiative 22-1 which proposes to remove the restriction on the alienation of land in the CNMI to allow landowners of Northern Marianas Descent to fully exercise their real property rights. Hofschneider has asked Senate...
Congress & Courtssenate.gov

Senator Stabenow Statement on President Biden’s Budget Request

Senator Debbie Stabenow released the following statement on President Biden’s FY 2022 Budget request, which includes $480 million in funding to upgrade the Soo Locks and $340 million in funding for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative. Senator Stabenow authored the bipartisan Soo Locks Modernization Act, which authorized the project to upgrade our aging Soo Locks.
Politicsmagazinebuzz.com

EU minister invites Finns to discuss EU policy

Finland has been a member of the European Union for a quarter of a century – what does the European Union look like to its citizens? What should the future direction of the union look like and what role should Finland play as part of the union? Make your voice heard about Finland’s activities in the EU by participating in the Open Citizen Dialogues on the EU Government Report!
Presidential Electionaamc.org

President Biden’s OSTP Nominee Approved by Senate Committee

The Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation approved the nomination of Eric Lander, PhD, to be director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) by voice vote on May 20, with five Republicans recording their opposition to the confirmation. The vote followed the committee’s nomination hearing with Lander on April 29 [refer to Washington Highlights, April 30].
Congress & Courtsretailcrowd.co.uk

Index – Local – Which was the harshest speech in Parliament?

Laszlo Cuvier, Speaker of Parliament, imposed a higher fine of 9.6 million HUF on Peter Jakab. The Jobbik faction leader literally asked the ruling party:. According to the rules of procedure, the president may order or warn a member who uses the authority of the National Assembly, the dignity of the session, insults or improper expression about a person or group, or any other such act. According to the parliamentary law, the president may withdraw the speech from the representative who violates the rules of the assembly, dismiss him or exclude it from the session, impose a fine on him, or reduce his fees. . The decision of the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies cannot be appealed (which, by the way, has already been appealed to by the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg in relation to a previous complaint).