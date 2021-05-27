The General Senate of the States – 12 plus convenes under the Dutch Presidency

Somaliland held its seventh elections in 30 years yesterday. More than one million citizens registered to vote, a process that, for the second time in three years, included processing for biometric iris scans in order to secure the process. Nearly 800 candidates are seeking seats on local councils or in parliament. There are 2,709 polling stations, a 61 percent increase from the previous elections in 2017. More than 30,000 people staffed the polls or worked to ensure election integrity. Somaliland gave free rein to international election observers. Photos from not only the capital Hargeisa and major port Berbera, but also peripheral towns like Tuqarak show heavy turnout. Even though Somaliland is one of the poorest nations on earth and has a budget of only $339 million, it shouldered 70 percent of the $21.8 million cost of the polls, with the remainder picked up by the United Kingdom, European Union, Sweden, and Taiwan.