The General Senate of the States – 12 plus convenes under the Dutch Presidency
Two meetings were held on 17 and 21 May 2021 under the Dutch leadership of the 12 Plus Group IPU. Both meetings were in preparation for 142You Session of the IPU Assembly from 24-27 May 2021. On behalf of the Dutch Committee in the Interim Union, members of the Upper House participated in the Jupiter Atsma (CDA), Pauliangirding (VVD) and from the lower house Agnes Mulder (CDA). Senator Arta Gerkens (SP), chairman of the 12-plus group, chaired both meetings. Meetings were organized by the House of Representatives via video link with international participants from about 40 countries.www.baltimoregaylife.com