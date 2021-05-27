Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Raleigh, NC

RDU encourages travelers to book parking online

By WITN Web Team
WITN
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The Raleigh-Durham Airport is encouraging travelers to book parking online for lower rates and convenience ahead of the holiday weekend. The airport is forecasting more than 221,000 travelers during Memorial Day weekend, making it the busiest week for air travel at RDU in more than a year.

www.witn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Memorial Day Weekend#Travelers#Time Travel#Rdu#Witn#Central#Express And Economy 4#Book Parking Online#Parking#Day Online#Raleigh Durham Airport#Day Drive Up#Drive#N C
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Air Travel
Related
New Hanover County, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

High-altitude balloon likely white object spotted over eastern NC

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Have you noticed a white dot high in the sky? Many have reported seeing a white object across eastern North Carolina over the last few days. According to Flightradar24, “HBAL536” Raven Aerostar has been flying off the New Hanover County coast Monday. It is described as a high-altitude balloon flying at about 65,000 ft. The registration link is N256TH.
AnimalsBeaumont Enterprise

Endangered red wolves born at North Carolina Zoo, doing well

ASHEBORO, N.C. (AP) — Three litters of American red wolves, which are critically endangered and number less than two dozen in the wild, have been born at the North Carolina Zoo, officials announced Monday. The zoo said in a news release that the litters, which total 12 pups, were born...
Raleigh, NCmynews13.com

Small businesses affected by gas shortage

RALEIGH, N.C. – The search for gas affected many businesses in the Triangle last week, as drivers stayed home to conserve what was in their tank. This week, many are hoping for business is back to normal. “We’ve had clients cancel or re-schedule,” said Christina Kirkey, owner of Pinup Studio...
Raleigh, NCWITN

Number of gas stations on empty slowly declining

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The number of stores with gas on Monday morning continued to slowly improve across North Carolina. The Colonial Pipeline resumed normal operations on Wednesday and as stations across the Southeast wait for supply, some gas stations in Eastern North Carolina are receiving shipment, although limited. GasBuddy...
Raleigh, NCmontgomeryherald.com

Wildlife Commission asks beachgoers to watch for nesting birds

RALEIGH, N.C. (May 11, 2021) – Before hitting the beach this summer, visitors should remember to “share the shore” with beach-nesting birds, giving them, their eggs and chicks a wide berth. Shorebird nesting is now underway along the coast, and biologists with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission urge people to...
Raleigh, NCWRAL

Churches weigh policies as mask guidance shifts

North Carolina has loosened coronavirus-related restrictions, and those who are fully vaccinated don't need to wear a mask in most places. But at one Raleigh church, leaders are asking congregants to stay masked up. Reporter: Michelle Mackonochie. Photographer: Lucas Nelson.
Raleigh, NCtransylvaniatimes.com

NPDES Wastewater Permit NC0085979 Rosman Maintenance Facility

North Carolina Environmental Management Commission/NPDES Unit. Notice of Intent to Issue a NPDES Wastewater Permit NC0085979 Rosman Maintenance Facility The North Carolina Environmental Management Commission proposes to issue a NPDES wastewater discharge permit to the person(s) listed below. Written comments regarding the proposed permit will be accepted until 30 days after the publish date of this notice. The Director of the NC Division of Water Resources (DWR) may hold a public hearing should there be a significant degree of public interest. Please mail comments and/or information requests to DWR at the above address. Interested persons may visit the DWR at 512 N. Salisbury Street, Raleigh, NC 27604 to review information on file. Additional information on NPDES permits and this notice may be found on our website: http://deq.nc.gov/ about/divisions/water-resour ces/water-resources-permits/ wastewater-branch/npdes-wastewater/public-notices, or by calling (919) 707-3601. The North Carolina Department of Transportation [ 4809 Beryl Road, Raleigh, NC 27606] has requested renewal of permit NC0085979 for its Rosman Maintenance Facility in Transylvania County. This permitted facility discharges treated groundwater to the French Broad River in the French Broad River Basin. Some parameters are water quality limited. This discharge may affect future allocations in this segment of the French Broad River.
Asheboro, NCPosted by
WFMY NEWS2

North Carolina Zoo announces birth of red wolf pups

ASHEBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina Zoo announced the birth of three families of red wolves Monday. According to the zoo, the announcement of the three litters of critically endangered American red wolves are a part of its red wolf breeding program. The offspring made of 12 pups were born...