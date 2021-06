At the May 3 Gardner City Council meeting, Steve Shute, mayor, agreed to write a letter of support for the creation of the new Kansas town of Golden. Residents of North Miami County filed a petition to incorporate the town of “Golden” April 9. The filing comes as a result of the sale, annexation and rezoning of property in the rural area for inclusion in the KC Logistics intermodal, Edgerton. The petition will be heard in Miami County on June, 23, 2021. Residents are hoping to forestall warehouse development and retain their rural lifestyle.