Seneca Meadows: Friend or foe ... or something in between?. First issue, it stinks. Second issue, garbage stinks. Third issue, garbage trucks stink. We all know the Seneca Falls Town Board passed Local Law 3 to force closure of Seneca Meadows Landfill by 2025. An admirable effort precipitated by failure of a subcontractor hired by SMI to properly install gas collection pipes and cover. As expected, we got strong pushback from SMI, pushback that has cost us approximately $140,000 in legal expenses so far. I question whether this is the best approach to a complicated problem.