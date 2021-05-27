George Kittle pumped for Nick Bosa’s return, calls 49ers DE the ‘second-best NFL player’

893 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Nick Bosa was noticeably absent from the San Francisco 49ers facility when reporters had an opportunity to observe practice this week. When George Kittle spoke to reporters on Tuesday, he provided an update on his defensive teammate. The two have become close since San Francisco made the young pass rusher the No. 2 overall pick in 2019, and talk "all the time," per Kittle.