Why ‘I’m Not Good at Anything’ Is a Lie We Tell Ourselves

Do you often feel like the world is moving around without you? Do you feel like you’ve had so many failures in your life that you just feel like “I’m not good at anything”? Most people, myself included, feel this way from time to time. When things don’t go right, it’s easy to feel like you’re not good at anything. Everything seems to blur into one big image of you being a failure at everything you try. I wanted to talk about this cognitive distortion because it’s how I have recently felt. After a recent spell of depression, and a situation I felt I had failed it, I realized it had created a spiral in my mind of feeling like I wasn’t good at anything. My overall mood had turned negative, and so it seemed impossible for me to think I was good at anything anymore.