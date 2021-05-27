Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Career Development & Advice

Why ‘I’m Not Good at Anything’ Is a Lie We Tell Ourselves

By Sean Clarke
goodmenproject.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo you often feel like the world is moving around without you? Do you feel like you’ve had so many failures in your life that you just feel like “I’m not good at anything”? Most people, myself included, feel this way from time to time. When things don’t go right, it’s easy to feel like you’re not good at anything. Everything seems to blur into one big image of you being a failure at everything you try. I wanted to talk about this cognitive distortion because it’s how I have recently felt. After a recent spell of depression, and a situation I felt I had failed it, I realized it had created a spiral in my mind of feeling like I wasn’t good at anything. My overall mood had turned negative, and so it seemed impossible for me to think I was good at anything anymore.

goodmenproject.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depression#Real Things#Sad People#Simple Things#Important Things#Happy People#God#Cliche#Self Loathing#Failures#Time#Negative Reinforcement#Conversation#Countless People#Purpose#Flow#Success#You E#Teenagers#Experiences
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Career Development & Advice
Related
Mental HealthThrive Global

The Story I’m Telling Myself Is…

We often exacerbate and compound our stress by “borrowing” anxiety from the future. What makes this anxiety “loan” even more problematic is that most of these thoughts are not rooted in reality. Many of the ideas that run through our mind are not substantiated by fact. And in fact, we...
Fast Company

Why I’m not editing my emails anymore

I’ll fix the typos and adjust for clarity. Then I’m hitting send. No more combing the email for one too many exclamation points, no more hovering over “just” a little too long, and no more overthinking. The email has got to go. Women, you know what I’m talking about. A...
Educationthechalkboardreview.com

Why I’m Leaving

My very first teaching position was in a tiny farming community of 100 residents. Across rural Alberta, Canada, the small farming communities are dwindling and so I was teaching a combined grade 1-3 class of 15 students—not exactly the ‘norm’ in Education. That was the same year I got pregnant with my first child, had my daughter soon after, and transition to full-time mothering. When it was time to send our children to school, we decided to send them to ‘the big city’. And by that, I mean the school in the booming town of Vulcan - population 1800. That’s 18 times bigger than Milo - look at all the opportunities!!
Healthnewsfinale.com

Why You Drooling During Sleep And How To Fix It

Drooling is when there is an excess of saliva coming out of a person’s mouth and we all do it from time to time. But did you know that when this phenomenon occurs regularly and excessively, it can be a sign of a developing disease or some malfunction taking place in the body?
Mental Healthgoodmenproject.com

Happiness in Reach: Living With No Regrets

I moved to Philadelphia when I was 18 without looking back. There was a lot to look back to; I left networks of friends, deeply rooted family and a steady boyfriend I could have stayed close to if I had just stayed home. Why not go to school in-state? Why...
Family Relationshipsmomcollective.com

I’m Good in Motherhood!

For the first time in my five years of being a mom, I’m okay with where I am in motherhood. I’m going to be honest for a second— I was very nervous about becoming a mom. I took motherhood very seriously, and I think I felt the need to obtain perfection early on.
Books & Literatureinweekly.net

The Stories We Tell Ourselves with John Paul Brammer

Writer and artist John Paul Brammer’s debut book “¡Hola Papi! How to Come Out in a Walmart Parking Lot and Other Life Lessons” is an advice column come to life. Brammer, who writes a popular advice column also titled “¡Hola Papi,” stretches and molds the essay format to fit his carefully crafted tales about identity and the stories we tell ourselves.
ADDitude

“I’m a Serial Procrastinator:” Why Getting Started Is Endlessly Hard

We don’t know where to begin. We predict (or assume) failure. We lack intrinsic motivation. We fall back on perfectionist tendencies to overcompensate for all of the above. The reasons why we struggle to get started on tasks and projects — particularly ones that do not captivate or reward us — are varied and complicated. But the underlying cause of a great many task initiation problems is this: executive dysfunction.
Mental HealthMedPage Today

'I'm Too Blessed to Be Stressed': What We Heard This Week

"I'm too blessed to be stressed." -- Bernadette Melnyk, PhD, RN, of the Ohio State University in Columbus, on examples of positive self-affirmation statements for clinicians to help them prioritize mental health and well-being. "It's like telling a bunch of doctors, 'We don't like the fact that you take out...
Musiceppingforestguardian.co.uk

Miley Cyrus: Why I’m no longer taking things for granted

Pop star Miley Cyrus said the last year has seen her find pleasure in the “smaller things” that she would have previously taken for granted. The US singer, 28, said she relishes the chance to sit with her family and do things she missed during the coronavirus pandemic. She said:...
HealthHelloGiggles

Doctors Explain the 10 Major Reasons Why You Can’t Stay Asleep at Night

There are few things as frustrating as waking up in the middle of the night and not falling back asleep. Or worse, never falling asleep at all. Aside from feeling tired, sleep deprivation can cause a long list of concerns, like increased stress, anxiety, and depression, as well as decreased concentration, energy, and reaction times, and overall promotion of a bad mood.
Behind Viral VideosSlate

Why Does TikTok Think I’m an Ex-Mormon?

On today’s episode, Madison and Rachelle examine a case of mistaken identity. One of TikTok’s best features is its algorithm, which specializes in surfacing videos seemingly tailor-made for the user. That is, until the algorithm gets an idea about the user that’s very, very wrong. They discuss why TikTok is convinced Madison is an ex-Mormon and Rachelle is a Marvel fanatic, and then field a number of listener voicemails about all the hilarious and sometimes alarming ways TikTok has gotten them wrong, too.
Relationshipsgoodmenproject.com

6 Things Narcissists Do When You Leave Them

Congratulations, you’ve decided to leave the narcissist. It won’t be easy, but it will change your life. You never wanted it to come to this moment. You loved this person with all your heart. When you fell in love with the narcissist, you never dreamed they would turn your world...
Public HealthPosted by
Fatherly

We Moved Class Outside for the Pandemic. I’m Never Going Back

COVID forced many teachers and parents to get creative with school this year. Students felt the impact in countless ways, some negative, some surely positive. My class managed to stick together by moving outside. From fall to spring we never set foot inside a building, choosing instead to weather the sun, rain, snow, and freezing winds right on our cheeks, desks, and multiplication sheets. I won’t go back to the way it once was.
Women's HealthThe Independent

Forget small talk, I want to tell you about the menopause and why I feel like a slug lost in fog

It’s my birthday next week and I want to spend it on my own, wrapped in a duvet all day, only leaving my bed to have a bubble bath and a cry. I am not feeling it this year. I imagine it’s something to do with the fact that I’m perimenopausal. My hormones are dramatically reminding me that I’m getting older, so I don’t feel like marking the occasion with cake (at my age, just writing the word “cake” immediately expanded my backside by half an inch).
HealthPosted by
POZ

We Must Rededicate Ourselves

Forty years ago today, five young men in Los Angeles were confirmed as the first known patients stricken with an illness that the world would later come to know as AIDS. In the decades since, more than 700,000 Americans and 32.7 million people worldwide have been lost to AIDS-related illnesses – a heartbreaking human toll that has disproportionately devastated LGBTQ+ communities, communities of color, and underserved and marginalized people around the world.