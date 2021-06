You may be shocked to find out what information is available about you and how it could be used. Here are steps you can take to minimize your online footprint. You've most probably shopped for an item online and then been served up ads for every possible variation of that item for days or weeks thereafter. Obviously, the websites you visit collect the data and use it to target you with advertising. So what information is being collected, and who is actually collecting it? Are there reasons other than ad-targeting for tracking your activities?