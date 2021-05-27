Tens of thousands of people fled a new volcanic eruption in Goma abroad

The Nyiragongo Volcano, which has a height of 3,470 meters, is one of the most active volcanoes in Africa. The volcano has erupted at least 34 times since the 1980s. Since 2002, the Nyiragongo River has released clouds of ash and gases and often emits lava ruffles into the crater. The volcano erupted again on May 22, but authorities fear it will not stop there. There have been earthquakes in the east of the city, and magma is feared to collect under those neighborhoods and under Lake Kivu.