Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Tens of thousands of people fled a new volcanic eruption in Goma abroad

By Curtis Langstaff
baltimoregaylife.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nyiragongo Volcano, which has a height of 3,470 meters, is one of the most active volcanoes in Africa. The volcano has erupted at least 34 times since the 1980s. Since 2002, the Nyiragongo River has released clouds of ash and gases and often emits lava ruffles into the crater. The volcano erupted again on May 22, but authorities fear it will not stop there. There have been earthquakes in the east of the city, and magma is feared to collect under those neighborhoods and under Lake Kivu.

www.baltimoregaylife.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volcanic Eruptions#Volcanoes#Crater Lake#Magma#The United Nations#Nyiragongo Volcano#Lake Kivu#Refuge#Gases#People#Authorities#Lava Ruffles#Clouds#Accidents#Nyiragongo River
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Earthquakes
Place
Africa
News Break
Environment
Related
EnvironmentDerrick

Volcano erupts near Congolese city of Goma; residents flee

GOMA, Congo (AP) — A volcano erupted near Goma in eastern Congo on Saturday, turning the skies a fiery red and panicking residents in the city of nearly 2 million people. The Nyamulagira volcano erupted around 7 p.m. local time, according to Honore Chiraba, a volcanologist with the Volcano Observation Office in Goma.
EnvironmentBirmingham Star

Volcano in Eastern DRC Erupts, Triggering Panic in Goma

GOMA, DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF THE CONGO - Mount Nyiragongo in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, one of the world's most active volcanoes, erupted Saturday, sending panicked residents of the nearby city of Goma fleeing, although a volcanologist said the city did not appear to be in danger. People grabbed...
EnvironmentUS News and World Report

Congo's Goma Hit by Tremors After Volcanic Eruption, Scores Missing

GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo (Reuters) -Repeated tremors shook the Congolese city of Goma on Monday, unnerving families still reeling from a volcano eruption at the weekend that destroyed nearby villages, displaced thousands and killed at least 32 people. Mount Nyiragongo, one of the world's most active and dangerous volcanoes,...
Environmenttalesbuzz.com

At least 15 people killed in volcanic eruption in eastern Congo

At least 15 people died from a volcanic eruption in eastern Congo on Saturday night, officials said. Mount Nyiragongo erupted with little warning, devastating the city of Goma, which is home to many of the region’s humanitarian agencies. More than 500 homes were destroyed by lava from the blast, which...
Environmentwcn247.com

Thousands evacuate Congo's Goma after more volcanic activity

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Tens of thousands of people are evacuating the city of Goma in eastern Congo for fear of another volcanic eruption by Mount Nyiragongo. The military governor of Congo’s North Kivu province ordered the evacuation of 10 of 18 neighborhoods, saying an eruption could occur at any time. While the main city of Goma was previously spared, it is now under threat with activity being reported under the urban area and Lake Kivu. The eruption on Saturday, with little warning, killed at least 32 people and left thousands homeless.
EnvironmentIdaho8.com

Over 400,000 people flee Goma after warnings of second volcano eruption

Approximately 400,000 people have fled the city of Goma and its surroundings in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), as the threat of another volcanic eruption at Mount Nyiragongo looms, a provincial government spokesperson said Friday. Maj. Njike Kaiko Guillaume, spokesperson for the military governor of North Kivu, said...
Environmentmarketresearchtelecast.com

Thousands of people evacuated in Congo due to Nyiragongo eruption

Thousands of people evacuated in the Democratic Republic of Congo by the eruption of Nyiragongo volcano. Many of the population from Congolese city of Goma they have had to leave their homes due to the proximity to the volcano and the presence of magma under the urban area. This massive displacement promoted by the country’s authorities is destined for the region of Malasi, a region very close to the border with Rwanda.
AfricaVoice of America

Thousands evacuate Goma

Thousands left the Democratic Republic of Congo's city of Goma. The compulsory evacuation orders came after authorities detected magma beneath the city and nearby lake and said a second volcanic eruption could occur at any time.
Environmenteenews.net

Thousands evacuate Goma amid renewed volcano threat

Tens of thousands of people are fleeing the city of Goma in eastern Congo fearing another volcanic eruption by Mount Nyiragongo, which spewed lava near the city last week. Traffic was jammed and pedestrians streamed through the streets, desperate to escape the impending danger.
Africamelodyinter.com

Thousands flee Goma after Congo says new eruption could hit at any time

GOMA (Democratic Republic of Congo), May 27 — Thousands of local people and some aid workers scrambled to flee the Congolese city of Goma today after officials said a second volcanic eruption could hit with little or no warning. Thirty-one people were killed on Saturday evening when Mount Nyiragongo, one...
AfricaNews Slashdot

Thousands Fled as Lava Poured Into Villages in Congo

At least 15 people died when torrents of lava poured into villages after dark in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo destroying more than 500 homes, officials and survivors said Sunday. The eruption of Mount Nyiragongo on Saturday night sent about 5,000 people fleeing from the city of Goma across...
Africabbcgossip.com

Hundreds of thousands flee Goma after Mount Nyiragongo eruption

Hundreds of thousands of people have fled the city of Goma in DR Congo amid warnings that a volcano which erupted at the weekend killing 32 could burst again at any moment. Parts of Goma were almost deserted on Friday as panicked residents crammed on to government boats and buses or else begged taxi drivers to get them out of the city, parts of which have already been destroyed.
Environmentalaturkanews.com

Goma residents who fled volcano return home despite warnings

Residents of DRC’s Goma city head back home desperately in need of work, defying warnings that the volcano could erupt at any time. #DRCVolcano #Goma Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe. Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive. Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook. Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter. Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram. Visit our website: http://trt.world.