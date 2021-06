In an all-but-forgotten story from 2019, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals — widely considered the most liberal federal court in America— let cops off the hook for stealing $225,000 from two business owners. This wasn’t a criminal case, of course. The idea that cops would face prosecution for stealing cash is practically unheard of. Rather, the court absolved them of all civil liability, meaning they didn’t have to pay the money back. The case was dismissed, never to be heard by a jury, and the officers never faced any meaningful consequences.