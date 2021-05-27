Cancel
Reverse Rickroll – Rick Astley Mashes Foo Fighters + ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’

By Philip Trapp
Loudwire
 18 days ago
Earlier this week, Dave Grohl capitalized on a classic Foo Fighters meme when the musician joined Jimmy Fallon as a guest co-host on The Tonight Show. There, the pair performed live what till then only been encapsulated online — Grohl tunefully repeating the truncated line "the best," from the Foos' refrain in 2005's "Best of You," over and over again. Just like the internet meme that can delight and annoy.

