Reverse Rickroll – Rick Astley Mashes Foo Fighters + ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’

Heavy metal got a big nod from Jeopardy! on Tuesday (June 8) when the TV game show used albums by Pantera and Motorhead as prime examples of the genre in a clue about music. Mayim Bialik, the Big Bang Theory and Blossom actress who's also a neuroscientist, served as the show's guest host that day. She's currently filling in among a succession of several others taking turns presenting Jeopardy! after the death of longtime host Alex Trebek in 2020, and she's the one who presented Tuesday's clue that included the two influential heavy bands as paragons of the style.