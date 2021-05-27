Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bloomfield Hills, MI

Cranbrook Academy presents its 2nd honorary degree ever to renowned Black artist

Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe bronze bust of Rosa Parks in the Oval Office, of Sojourner Truth in Emancipation Hall and a series of portraits of civil rights activists can all be traced back to one woman: Artis Lane. Lane, who is believed to be the first Black woman to enroll at Cranbrook Academy...

www.freep.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
State
California State
City
Detroit, MI
Bloomfield Hills, MI
Education
City
Wyandotte, MI
Local
Michigan Education
City
Bloomfield Hills, MI
City
Ann Arbor, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Obama
Person
Ronald Reagan
Person
Rosa Parks
Person
Sojourner Truth
Person
Nelson Mandela
Person
Oprah Winfrey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smithsonian Museum#Black History#American Art#Master#Public Art#Cranbrook Academy Of Art#Capitol#Cranbrook Academy#The Cranbrook Art Museum#Fine Arts Degree#The Bronze#Portraits#Black Woman#Dignitaries#The Oval
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sculpture
News Break
Arts
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Education
Related
Detroit, MIPosted by
Only In Detroit

Cranbrook Art Museum Is A Scenic Outdoor Spot Near Detroit That’s A Nature Lover’s Dream Come True

When you think of Detroit, scenic outdoor spots probably don’t come to mind. But if you write off Motown as ‘just another urban metropolis,’ you’d be missing out on a lot. Tucked away in the small, inner-ring suburb of Bloomfield Hills, Cranbrook Art Museum is one of the area’s greatest hidden gems. Cranbrook Art Museum […] The post Cranbrook Art Museum Is A Scenic Outdoor Spot Near Detroit That’s A Nature Lover’s Dream Come True appeared first on Only In Your State.
Bloomfield Hills, MIofficeinsight.com

Cranbrook and the Power of Beginnings

Design’s household names, like Knoll, Eames, Saarinen, and Bertoia, have something in common: they all studied at Cranbrook Academy of Art. Their collective works are synonymous with Mid-century design and hold a substantial presence in spaces where people live and work. A surprising number of influential designers in the field of contract furniture have continued to emerge from Cranbrook. What is it about this school that attracts and delivers such talent? What ethos or DNA exists there that unifies this remarkable group? Finding out means revisiting the school’s beginnings. Established in 1906 by George and Ellen Booth on a 319-acre campus in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, Cranbrook was “a full-fledged school of art and a meeting place for artisans and craftsmen.” That description from Antonio Román’s 2003 monograph, “Eero Saarinen: An Architecture of Multiplicity,” continues by telling of Eero’s father, Eliel, associating with Cranbrook, eventually becoming the Architect-in-Residence from 1932 until …
Oakland County, MIcandgnews.com

Backyard Art Fair returns for spring edition in Oakland County

OAKLAND COUNTY — A local art fair that made its debut last year during the COVID-19 pandemic will make its return this month. The Backyard Art Fair was an event that took place last September that allowed artists who weren’t able to sell goods such as ceramics, jewelry and stained glass at shows because of the coronavirus to invite patrons to their homes to shop in-person.
Detroit, MIcandgnews.com

Inside|Out program brings art to Paint Creek Trail

“Rounded Flower Bed,” by Claude Monet, is displayed in public during a past Inside|Out exhibition by the Detroit Institute of Arts. ROCHESTER/ROCHESTER HILLS/OAKLAND TOWNSHIP — The Detroit Institute of Arts’ 2021 Inside|Out program will once again bring art to the Rochester area this summer. Amanda Harrison, the DIA’s community engagement...
Macomb Township, MIcandgnews.com

Macomb Township resident recognized with OU award

MACOMB TOWNSHIP — Adaptability and going with the flow in a pandemic are a couple ways Sarah Bussineau grew as a student teacher. Last month, it was announced that Bussineau, an Oakland University graduate, won the Michigan Association of Teacher Educators, or ATE, Secondary Grades Student Teacher of the Year Award for 2020.