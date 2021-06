ITHACA, N.Y.—Ithaca Police have announced an arrest and charges in a case from earlier this month that included a person being set on fire in their car on May 14. Police claimed they served a search warrant in the 100 block of Chestnut Street on May 27, the residence of Bonnie Camacho. After the warrant was served, Camacho was arrested “for her violent actions on May 14, where another person was critically burned and seriously injured,” according to police.