Ranking the Top 10 Prospects Eligible for the 2022 NFL Draft

Okay, so the 2021 NFL Draft is in the books, and now we can all comfortably forget about grinding tape, assigning grades, and all this other football-adjacent stuff that isn’t actually football, and start gearing up for the fall, when we’ll get to start a new season of real football action, and finally see it with fans in the stands. If you’re really desperate for football, you can take in some FCS action right now, as their season got moved to spring. Or, if you’re a big nerd like me, you haven’t quite stopped thinking about the draft, then this article is for you. Almost a full year before the fact, and several months before we see them take the field in their draft-eligible year, let’s take a look at the Heels who could see their names called about this time next year. I’ll split them into groups, starting with: