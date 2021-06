Starting Thursday, June 3 at 7:15 pm CT through Sunday, June 6 at 1:15 pm CT the St. Louis Cardinals will host the Cincinnati Reds for four games. The Cardinals have been a little up and down as of late coming off a 4-3 West Coast trip and a 5-5 road trip overall. The Reds have had worse fortune going 4-6 in their last 10 games. The Cardinals are looking to get back on track and try to regain their lead in the National League Central from the Cubs, but the Reds, despite some of their weaknesses, have a talented roster that is not going to make easy. Should be fun!