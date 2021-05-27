St. Louis-area hot sauce company bringing new frozen pizzas to Schnucks stores
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis-area hot sauce company Hot Charlie's has inked a deal with Schnuck Markets for its new line of frozen pizzas. The company, owned and operated by Charlie Backer, will begin offering two frozen pizza selections — spicy chicken bacon ranch and spicy meat lovers — at Schnucks in late June. Backer created a third frozen pizza, called the spicy cheese, but for now, Schnucks has decided to carry just the two, he said.www.ksdk.com