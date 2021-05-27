Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis-area hot sauce company bringing new frozen pizzas to Schnucks stores

Posted by 
5 On Your Side
5 On Your Side
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis-area hot sauce company Hot Charlie's has inked a deal with Schnuck Markets for its new line of frozen pizzas. The company, owned and operated by Charlie Backer, will begin offering two frozen pizza selections — spicy chicken bacon ranch and spicy meat lovers — at Schnucks in late June. Backer created a third frozen pizza, called the spicy cheese, but for now, Schnucks has decided to carry just the two, he said.

www.ksdk.com
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

St Louis, MS
17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis local news

 https://www.ksdk.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Restaurants
Local
Saint Louis, MO Lifestyle
Local
Saint Louis, MO Food & Drinks
Local
Saint Louis, MO Business
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
Local
Missouri Food & Drinks
Local
Missouri Business
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Restaurants
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Sauce#Food Drink#Red Sauce#Red Meat#Hot Charlie#Schnuck Markets#Hands Brewing Co#Red Hot Riplets#Sugarfire Bbq#Homegoods#Frozen Pizza Offerings#Frozen Pizzas#Supportive Schnucks#St Louis Area#Tasty#Bacon#Meals#Retailers#Company#Line
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Pizza
News Break
Economy
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
5 On Your Side

Pride St. Louis announces August festival

ST. LOUIS — It's a reminder to the community that "Pride is Alive." Pride St. Louis announced Sunday a festival was coming to Ballpark Village in August. The free outdoor event would be called "Pride is Alive." The event was slated to include live entertainment, sponsors, vendors, a VIP experience...
Overland, MOPosted by
5 On Your Side

Taqueria Durango gets back to business Saturday

OVERLAND, Mo. — Taqueria Durango, the popular family restaurant in Overland, is opening its doors again Saturday after a dastardly 1-2 punch of a devastating fire and a pandemic. The grand opening, as it's billed, is 10 a.m. Saturday at 10238 Page Ave. Angelica Lopez, the daughter of owners Miguel...
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
5 On Your Side

Lambert adds Caribbean destination, another option to Austin

ST. LOUIS — The two busiest carriers serving St. Louis Lambert International Airport are adding a pair of flights, the facility said Thursday. First, Southwest Airlines will offer service from St. Louis to San Juan, Puerto Rico, beginning Nov. 13, with weekly flights on Saturdays. It marks a new nonstop destination for Lambert. Southwest began ticket sales Thursday for the San Juan flight.
Saint Louis, MOfeastmagazine.com

Want to brew better coffee at home? Follow these tips from Coffeestamp's Patrick Clapp

While spending more time at home over the past year, home cooks everywhere are honing their skills in the kitchen. Feast consulted with some of St. Louis' finest chefs and business owners for their best food and drink advice in their fields of expertise. Find out how to make the most of your pantry staples in this Q&A series, which outlines some pro tips for creating comforting beverages and more.
Creve Coeur, MOstlmag.com

Three Tidbits: New chef at Cobalt, adult prom at 9 Mile Garden, defying Provel dissers

Several months ago, Carl Hazel quietly assumed the executive chef role at Cobalt Smoke & Sea in Creve Coeur, taking the reins from Brian Hale. Hazel’s resume includes SqWires, The Scottish Arms, Eleven Eleven Mississippi, two former restaurants—Gamlin Whiskey House and Oaked—and, most recently, the three EdgeWild restaurants. “Brian elevated Cobalt’s cuisine, and Carl has taken it up yet another notch from there,” says owner Bernadette Faasen of the accomplished chef. Hazel’s spring menu includes two craveable dishes: Mediterranean prawns with polenta and kalamata relish; and competition-style burnt ends with toasted kale, spring slaw, wedge-cut fries, and smoked onion barbecue sauce. 12643 Olive, 314-548-6220.
Saint Louis, MORFT (Riverfront Times)

Rockwell Beer Co. Is Opening a Second Location in Francis Park

Already a beloved community gathering place, Francis Park is about to get even more popular — and delicious. The south city park, located in the St. Louis Hills neighborhood, will be the site of the forthcoming Rockwell Beer Garden, a food counter, concession stand and outdoor dining and gathering space launched by the craft brewery, Rockwell Beer Co. (1320 South Vandeventer Avenue, 314-256-1657).
Saint Louis, MOKMOV

Salt + Smoke opens in Ballpark Village

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis' favorite Salt + Smoke has opened its new location in the heart of Ballpark Village. The location is located at the corner of Clark and Broadway, on the ground and second floors of One Cardinal Way. The rooftop party deck gives fans a great view into Busch Stadium. The restaurant can seat more than 300 people between the first and second floors.
Saint Louis, MOFast Casual

Tacos 4 Life opening in St Louis

Tacos 4 Life, a fast casual restaurant with a mission to help end world hunger, will open a location this year near St. Louis in O'Fallon. "We are thrilled to now serve the greater St. Louis community with this new location and our first in the state," Austin Samuelson, co-founder of Tacos 4 Life, said in a company press release. "To open in a new market with new franchise partners that are aligned in our mission-focused work is even more special. We are proud to partner with individuals who truly believe in our cause that we are so passionate about — and Matt and Jacy Rose are two of those individuals."