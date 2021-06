The Twins suffer another devastating loss to the Texas Rangers in extra innings now making the Twins 0-7 in extra inning games. The final score being Rangers four Twins three. The Twins now 0-7 for extra innings lead some to complain about the rule implemented last year. Each team gets to start extra innings with a man on second with the hope being that the game doesn’t go too long. Some fans are upset that this new rule now upsets the original balance of the game, other fans are happy with the new rule knowing that they won’t have to watch the game go on for another three to five extra innings.