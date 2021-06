Some officials of the judiciary, including the Liberia National Police that is under the Ministry of Justice last week confirmed the release of murder suspect Sampson F. Pennue on bail in Grand Gedeh County in a crime that is non-bailable under the laws of Liberia. But nobody accepts responsibility.Suspect Sampson F. Pennue, commander of the National Security Agency (NSA) in Grand Gedeh allegedly shot dead Deputy Police Commander Alexander B. Saye in the county on November 27, 2020, but how he was reportedly bailed out and by whom is the 62 million dollar question, particularly so after the Liberia National Police in Grand Gedeh County formally charged Suspect Pennue with Murder for the killing of late DCP Saye.