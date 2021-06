Are you a kid who has always wanted to fly a drone across 220-acres of open space just to explore the landscape from 300-metres in the air? Or maybe you’re a student who’s watched the Royals playing the complex sport of polo on TV and wondered what it’s like to ride a pony while trying to hit a ball with a mallet. Or a parent thinking that if your child loves those darned video games so much maybe they should try to program one.