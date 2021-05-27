Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Snapshot: Business partners outfit Auto Body students in new uniforms

Saratogian
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral area businesses worked together to outfit students in the Capital Region BOCES Auto Body Collision Repair and Refinishing program with new uniforms. A donation by the Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair Committee to Promote Professionalism in the Workplace made the uniforms possible. Sponsors include Cole’s Collision, Colby Body and Fender Works, Car-O-Liner, Copart, Mohawk Honda, Bigelow Weaver, Town Line Auto, Keystone and Caliber Collision made the uniforms possible.

www.saratogian.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auto Body#Business Partners#Snapshot#Business Students#Works Students#Refinishing#Colby Body#Fender Works#Town Line Auto#Keystone#Businesses#Sponsors#Program#Promote Professionalism#Caliber Collision#Line
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Honda
News Break
Education
Related
EconomyTroy Record

Capital Region Chamber helps businesses with DEI Initiative with online resource guide

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. — The Capital Region Chamber has announced a new online resource guide on its website, www.capitalregionchamber.com, to aid the business community with their diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. The resources are intended to offer encouragement and insight about how to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion as...
Albany, NYSaratogian

Local educator, entrepreneur starts business out of pandemic hobby

ALBANY, N.Y. — Local educator and entrepreneur Kathryn Grimmick has taken her pandemic hobby of painting to a new level by starting a business. The Clifton Park native, who now lives in Albany, is becoming known as A Caffeinated Painter around the Capital Region and beyond. Grimmick calls herself “an...