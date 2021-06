How To Develop Online Training Content For Your Multigenerational Sales Team. In the 50s, teenagers flipped burgers and octogenarians lived in Florida. Sadly, many retirees lost their life savings in the recession, which forced them to stay in the workforce longer. Some of these employees had already retired and been replaced, so they couldn’t just assume their former positions. Plus, some of their skills had been phased out by industrial advancement. Younger workers face a similar predicament. They don’t yet have the credentials for the jobs they want. This has resulted in drastic age variations around easily available entry-level sales positions. How can you prepare them for success? Below are 5 tips to bridge the divide and develop online training content for your multigenerational sales team.