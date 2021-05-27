USC Football: 2021 Trojans Season Preview and Prediction

Special thanks to Bryant Conger of 12 Pac Radio for speaking with me on the Quack 12 Podcast during our deep dive into the Arizona Wildcats roster. Listen HERE. Arizona replaced its entire staff this offseason, and it’s an eclectic group. On offense, it appears that new HC Fisch will be calling his own interesting playbook, developed over years in the NFL as well as a few college stops (most recently as OC at UCLA in 2017, then interim coach when Jim Mora was fired). Between the odd circumstances that he’s taking over and the general talent drain in Tucson, I’m hesitant to predict exactly what the offensive scheme will be simply because Fisch probably doesn’t have anywhere close to the raw materials to build what he wants. The closest we’ve heard from most sources is the nebulous “pro-style” label. I suspect we’ll see something like a West Coast Offense with more tight end usage than previous OC Noel Mazzone’s read-option, horizontally oriented spread-to-pass system.