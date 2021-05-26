Canton couple killed in N. Dixie traffic accident
An elderly couple from Canton died from injuries suffered in a traffic accident early Wednesday morning on N. Dixie Highway near the entrance of Sterling State Park. The victims were identified as Larimore Clifford McDougall, 85, who was pronounced dead at the scene. His wife, 85-year-old Marilyn Ann McDougall, was pronounced dead after being transported by Monroe County Ambulance to Beaumont Hospital in Trenton, according to a press release from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.www.hometownlife.com