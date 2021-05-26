Canton couple killed in N. Dixie traffic accident

HEIGHTS — A woman called police to the area of Hass and Nightingale April 23 after her white Jeep Compass was egged while she was in the vehicle. According to the report, the victim was driving west Ford Road near Robindale when someone threw eggs at her passenger side window and rear window from a dark colored sedan. She attempted to catch up to the’ vehicle to obtain a license plate, but lost it in the neighborhood near Hass and Robindale.