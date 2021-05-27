City Announces Trash Schedule for Upcoming Holiday Week

The City of South Bend’s trash and yard waste pickup service will be delayed by one day later than normal during the holiday week of May 31 through June 4. The City offices will be closed Monday, May 31 in observance of Memorial Day.

The holiday week trash and yard waste schedule will be:

– Monday, May 31: Memorial Day observed, no trash or yard waste pickup

– Tuesday, June 1: Areas normally serviced on Monday

– Wednesday, June 2: Areas normally serviced on Tuesday

– Thursday, June 3: Areas normally serviced on Wednesday

– Friday, June 4: Areas normally serviced on Thursday

