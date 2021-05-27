Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

City Announces Trash Schedule for Upcoming Holiday Week

Posted by 
South Bend, Indiana
South Bend, Indiana
 5 days ago

The City of South Bend’s trash and yard waste pickup service will be delayed by one day later than normal during the holiday week of May 31 through June 4. The City offices will be closed Monday, May 31 in observance of Memorial Day.

The holiday week trash and yard waste schedule will be:

– Monday, May 31: Memorial Day observed, no trash or yard waste pickup

– Tuesday, June 1: Areas normally serviced on Monday

– Wednesday, June 2: Areas normally serviced on Tuesday

– Thursday, June 3: Areas normally serviced on Wednesday

– Friday, June 4: Areas normally serviced on Thursday

###

South Bend, Indiana

South Bend, Indiana

14
Followers
33
Post
74
Views
ABOUT

South Bend is a city in, and the county seat of, St. Joseph County, Indiana, It is the fourth-largest city in Indiana, and is the economic and cultural hub of northern Indiana.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Yard Waste#Trash#Observance#South Bend
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Hattiesburg, MSWDAM-TV

Holiday alters pickup schedule in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss (WDAM) - The Memorial Day holiday has altered the City of Hattiesburg garbage/trash/recycling pick-up schedule. Garbage (green cans) routinely collected on Mondays. Recycling (blue cans) for Ward 1 and Ward 2. Wednesday, June 2. Garbage (green cans) routinely collected on Tuesdays. Recycling (blue cans) for Ward 3. Thursday,...
Fort Dodge, IAMessenger

Trash pickup changed due to holiday

Solid waste collection in Fort Dodge will be on a different schedule next week due to the Memorial Day holiday. Refuse normally collected on Monday will be collected on Tuesday. Refuse normally collected on Tuesday will be collected on Thursday. Refuse normally collected on Thursday will be collected on Friday.
Battle Creek, MIjack1065.com

City of Battle Creek announce closings for next week

BATTLE CREEK, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Battle Creek residents are reminded that City offices will be closed on Monday for Memorial Day and staff will not work that day. Battle Creek Transit will not operate on Memorial Day but regular service will resume on Tuesday. Republic Services will be closed on Memorial Day. Their curbside services will be delayed one day all of next week because of the holiday.
Owasso, OKTulsa World

City of Owasso’s refuse schedule for Memorial Day week

The City of Owasso’s Public Works Department is reminding residents that refuse will not be collected Monday, May 31, as normal. All routes for the week will be moved one day later. The refuse for those with a Monday collection will be collected Tuesday, etc. Citizens are encouraged to place their carts at the curb by 7 a.m. on their alternate collection day.
Kenosha, WIKenosha News.com

Memorial Day to delay city trash pickup next week

There will be no curbside garbage, recycling, brush, tire, yard waste or bulk collection on Monday in recognition of the Memorial Day holiday. Collection will be delayed one day for the week. For example, Monday’s route will be collected on Tuesday, and Friday’s route will be collected on Saturday. Regular...
Politicswhitemarshtwp.org

Trash Collection Schedule Changing For Memorial Day

The trash collection schedule will change due to the Memorial Day holiday. There will be no trash collection on Memorial Day. Homes that normally have trash collected on Monday will have it picked up on Wednesday. The yard waste collection scheduled for Wednesday, June 2, will instead be collected on...
West Bend, WIwest-bend.wi.us

Holiday Garbage/Recycling Collection Schedule Week of May 31-June 4

Monday, May 31: HOLIDAY—OFFICE & DROP-OFF YARD CLOSED. Wednesday, June 2: Tuesday route will be collected. Thursday, June 3: Wednesday route will be collected. The Organic Drop-off site will be open Saturday, May 29 and June 5, 2021 from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Residents are asked to please place...
Northborough, MAnorthborough.ma.us

Trash & Recycling Holiday Delay Reminder - Week of May 31st

Due to the Monday holiday, trash and recycling collection will be delayed one day for the remainder of the week. Trash is picked up each week, recycling is collected every other week. Click on the street list to determine which day your trash is picked up and which week (A or B) your recycling will be collected.
Stuttgart, ARStuttgart Daily Leader

City of Stuttgart’s Memorial Day holiday garbage schedule

The City of Stuttgart Sanitation Department has announced its schedule change for next week, due to the Memorial Day holiday. The sanitation department, landfill, transfer station, and the street department will all be closed on Monday, May 31, 2021. Monday’s garbage will be picked up on Tuesday, June 1. Tuesday’s...
PoliticsBartlesville Examiner-Enterprise

Trash routes amended next week due to holiday

City offices will be closed Monday for Memorial Day, and Monday residential trash routes will be serviced on Wednesday, June 2, due to the holiday. Monday solid waste customers will need to put their trash out no later than 6 a.m. Wednesday, June 2, for collection. Commercial routes will be collected on Tuesday, June 1.
PoliticsPosted by
Lansing, Michigan

Mayor Andy Schor Announces Upcoming City of Lansing Events

Mayor Andy Schor today announced the following upcoming events:. Lansing Fire Department Memorial Ceremony to honor Lansing Fire Department current and retired employees who have passed away in 2021 or in the line of duty at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Hope Cemetery (1800 E. Mt. Hope Avenue). COVID-19 health and safety guidelines at the time of the event must be followed. Public is welcome to attend.
The Villages, FLvillages-news.com

Memorial Day holiday will impact trash collection in The Villages

The Memorial Day holiday will impact trash pickup in The Villages. Community Development Districts 1 – 11 — If you live in Community Development Districts 1 – 11 located in Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there will be normal residential sanitation collection on Monday, May 31.