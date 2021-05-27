Flood Warning issued for Leon, Robertson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 20:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-29 09:34:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Leon; Robertson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Navasota River Near Easterly affecting Robertson and Leon Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Saturday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Navasota River Near Easterly. * Until Saturday morning. * At 7:46 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 20.1 feet. * Flood stage is 19.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to slowly fall below flood stage late tomorrow evening and continue falling to 16.7 feet Tuesday evening. * Impact...At 19.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding will occur from below Easterly to below Highway 21. Cattle in the flood plain could be affected.