Dave Chappelle Documentary Will Close Out Tribeca Film Fest

The entertainment world honors a legend today, celebrating the life of comedian Paul Mooney. The writer, actor, and comic died on Wednesday, May 19, at 5:30 a.m., due to a heart attack. According to his cousin Rudy Ealy, Mooney’s health had been deteriorating for some time. Mooney had a groundbreaking career writing for comedian Richard Pryor, on Sanford and Son, Good Times, In Living Color, and on Chappelle Show, where he also appeared in sketches like the infamous “Negrodamus.” “It’s a tough one,” Chappelle told TMZ of the loss. “I want to shout out every comedian on Earth, the best who ever did it, paved the way today, his legacy will live forever. He did everything from Richard Pryor Show to Chappelle’s Show. He’s one of the first Black people ever in the Writers Guild. Paul Mooney will be sorely missed and wildly remembered. I’ll see to that.”