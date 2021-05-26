Dave Chappelle Documentary Will Close Out Tribeca Film Fest
On June 19th, one of the greatest comic voices of all-time, Dave Chappelle, will close out this year’s Tribeca Film Festival by world-premiering his documentary at the legendary Radio City Music Hall. Chappelle teamed up with Academy Award – winning filmmakers Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar, who also happen to be his neighbors, to create the currently-untitled documentary. The 90-minute film focuses on a series of comedy shows that Chappelle performed in his neighbor’s cornfield to help energize his small Ohio town in the wake of the pandemic and rising emotions over social injustice.www.blackfilm.com