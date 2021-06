Caelan Brooks ʼ21, graduate of Kutztown University’s Honors Program, just finished her KU degree and was accepted into some of the top physics doctorate programs in the world. Her research has already resulted in one peer-reviewed paper published and three more in development and she was the second-straight KU physics major to win the Syed R. Ali-Zaidi Award for Academic Excellence. Congratulations, Caelan! Watch on YouTube.