Thanking Westwood High School

First of all, I want to than Westwood Public High School. Because of Westwood Public High School, home of the Wolverines, I was able to succeed in college. Westwood High has granted me such great education, as they want to “strive for excellence.” When I became a Freshman at Westwood High School, I took part in many music ensembles. This inspired me to minor in music at Worcester State University. I was so fortunate at Westwood High School to have the Prodigy Program for lessons where I learned piano. My piano teachers taught me to sight-read, and much more. In fact, I feel like it was yesterday when I entered the piano program they had there. It was called Piano Lab. Piano Lab was so much fun. I met a really good friend there, and we both attended Worcester State University together. My friend and I played fun piano duets with other piano students such as the song “Take Me Out To The Ballgame,” and a song that I remember to this day called “Tune Twisters.” I played this song for my piano professor back at Worcester State University. Because of my piano teachers at Westwood High School, I decided to partake in the music program at Worcester State University - a liberal arts school. I had auditioned with the song “Prelude In C” by JS Bach. And guess what? As a result of the piano lessons I had back at the Prodigy Program, I got into a prestigious music program at Worcester State University and took what I called Applied Lessons which reminded me so much of the Prodigy Program. I also took ensembles in college. I had taken Chorus. I remember I took Chorus with Mr. Goldman during my time at Westwood High School. Chorus was really fun, and exciting to go to. Because of my Chorus teacher, I was really excited to join another Chorus which was the Worcester State University Chorus. I was glad enough to be exposed to a great Chorus repertoire.