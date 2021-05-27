OR Outdoor Pool opens Saturday
The Oak Ridge Outdoor Pool opens for the season beginning Memorial Day weekend. The pool will be open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 29 through Monday, May 31. Beginning June 1, summer hours will be in effect. Public swim is Monday through Friday from noon to 7 p.m., Wednesday nights from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The pool will also be open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to noon for 100M lap swim.