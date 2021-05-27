In-Person Classes Return for Chattooga County Schools

The Chattooga County School System has announced they will offer 100% face-to-face classes for the 2021-2022 school year. The in-house virtual option is discontinued. As we reflect on the 2020-2021 school year and the challenges we faced in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, we are thankful for the way our Chattooga family pulled together to support the educational opportunities of our students. As you know, we made instructional decisions based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the US Department of Education, the Georgia Department of Education, and the Department of Public Health. We continue to follow the guidance of these organizations as we prepare for the upcoming school year.