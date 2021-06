RCBJ Talks With STAC’s Angela McDonnell About Paid Internships In The Hospitality Sector. Q. What is the importance of having students do internships?. A. Internship is an integral part of the Hospitality Management (HM) program at STAC. The program has been designed to ensure graduate students are equipped with the essential skills to hit the ground running in their hospitality industry career. The correct internship provides an opportunity for all students to gain firsthand experience in the day-to-day operations of a particular hospitality sector, be that hotels, restaurants, bars, resorts, or visitor centers.