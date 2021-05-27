Downtown Ludington food, Michigan beer at SS Badger in Dopple Dock party to support James Street Plaza improvements

With a tapas-style dinner in a waterfront tent and a beer festival aboard the SS Badger, this dockside party taking place during the ship’s 2017 first voyage weekend aims to be double fun.

The event is the kick-off for the Legacy Park fundraising project. The Downtown Ludington Board plans to enhance the gathering space currently referred to as the James Street Plaza by creating a walk through Ludington’s history. The plans include a seating area with a fire-pit to reflect our Native American beginning, a timber-frame pavilion as a nod to our logging heritage will put a roof over the farmers market and artifacts from our maritime history will be showcased throughout.

“This is a project that has been in the planning stages for years,” stated Jen Tooman, communications and marketing manager for the Downtown Ludington Board, “I am so thrilled to see it take shape. This space is already an important part of our downtown community. The improvements will double as a gathering space and an open-air museum of sorts that will tell Ludington’s story.”

Names of donors will be recognized in a sculpture that will reside in the park. Visual design concepts and more details will be revealed at the event and with the campaign that will follow.

On Saturday, May 20, event-goers will start the evening on shore from 6 to 8pm with a taste of downtown Ludington in a waterfront tent on the Lake Michigan Carferry lawn.

Enjoy a tapas-style dinner served by 12 downtown restaurants and craft beer from Jamesport Brewing Company, including their Badger Brown ale which starts pouring every year on the day the carferry starts sailing.

At 7pm, ticket holders will have a front row seat to welcome the Badger back to her home dock from her first Saturday sailing of 2017. At 8pm, boarding begins and passengers will find craft beer and cider from 12 Michigan breweries on the ship.

Attendees can explore the ship, buy souvenirs in the Badger Gift Shop and listen to Djypsy Jazz Band on the upper deck. If weather allows, there will be a great view of the sunset from the bow.

Tickets are $49 per person and include dinner, six drink tokens (worth one 5oz pour each) and a souvenir tasting glass.

More than 500 tickets will be sold so don’t delay! Tickets can be purchased on EventBrite now and are expected to sell out.

You can purchase additional tokens aboard the ship.

The boat will remain docked, so passengers may exit the ship at any time.

Questions? Contact Jen Tooman at 231-845-6237 or jen@downtownludington.org.