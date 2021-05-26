‘Garbage Pail Kids’ Animated Series Coming to HBO Max

HBO Max and Cartoon Network recently announced a two-season series order for a new Superman show titled My Adventures With Superman. The all-new family-friendly animated series will see actor Jack Quaid and Alice Lee voicing America’s most recognisable super-sweethearts, Clark Kent and Lois Lane. According to Variety, the new series will follow the Man of Steel as well as his best friend Jimmy Olsen, the dogged Daily Planet reporter, in their 20s as they begin to discover who they are and everything they can accomplish together as an investigative news team. Superman Reboot Confirmed! DC and Warner Bros Hire Ta-Nehisi Coates To Write The Script.