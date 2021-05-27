Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Michigan During World Wars I & II

By John Robinson
Posted by 
100.7 WITL
100.7 WITL
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Soldiers who served during World War I are undoubtedly all gone by now. The remaining soldiers who served during World War II are diminishing in numbers every day. Each war that involved Americans all had mindsets of their own. The mindset during WWII was incredible, and something of which we will never see the likes of again. Almost the entire population came together as one: all religions, all political rivals, all races, all for a cause. All to put an end to war, all to do volunteer work, sacrificing money, buying bonds, planting victory gardens...holding drives for rubber, metals, and plastics. Kids, adults, teens...all were trying to do their part and make a difference.

witl.com
100.7 WITL

100.7 WITL

Lansing, MI
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
651K+
Views
ABOUT

100.7 WITL plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Government
City
Roscommon, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John F Kennedy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War#World Wars#Soldiers#Americans#Roscommon Inspirational#Wwii#Victory Gardens#Races#Population#Deaths#Plastics#Rubber#Metals#Adults#Kids#Teens#Mindsets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
News Break
World War II
Related
Perryville, MOKFVS12

Remembering a World War II hero from the Heartland

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) -A World War II hero from Perry County, Missouri made a name for himself in the skies over Europe. His life ended tragically exactly 72 years ago, and his family is working to keep his memory alive for future generations. “This story should be said to everybody,”...
Militarytulsapeople.com

World War II veterans sing "God Bless America"

Local Air Force veteran David Rule spent six months during the pandemic collecting videos of area World War II veterans singing "God Bless America." The compilation includes the late William Miller, an Air Force Colonel who flew with the legendary Flying Tigers in World War II. He passed away on April 22, a few days after turning 101.
Politicsredlakenationnews.com

Haunted by World War II internment

The Alaska Legislature unanimously voted on Monday to help protect an Unangax, or Aleut, cemetery in Southeast Alaska. The cemetery holds the remains of Aleut people who died in a World War II era internment camp. “The main thing about this bill is that as a country, as a state,...
Faribault, MNsouthernminn.com

2 American Legion Last Mans Club of World War II remain

In 1948, April 22, the Faribault American Legion Last Mans Club of World War II was organized. May 8, 1948 was the end of the war in Europe. Therefore it was decided to have an annual meeting on that day, and 211 members signed up to do so. They were to acknowledge the departing fallen members by giving a toast and lowering a flag in remembrance of their service to their country.
PoliticsPosted by
NorthEast Times

Beautifying the World War I monument

State Rep. Jared Solomon, former City Councilman Al Taubenberger, Boy Scouts Troop 160 and others celebrated upgrades to the World War I monument at Cottman, Oxford and Rising Sun avenues on Memorial Day. The monument was recently power washed and includes new lighting, planters, American flags and a plaque that...
MilitaryPosted by
107.5 Zoo FM

World War II Remains of Hamilton Man Identified

Later this year, Army Private Wayne M. Evans will be coming home. Evans died in a Japanese prisoner of war camp during World War II. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) conclusively identified his remains last year. According to a news release from the DPAA, Evans was a 21-year-old Army...
San Francisco, CAVallejo Times-Herald

Once silent, World War II veteran opens up about Normandy

While King George VI visited victorious Allied troops in Normandy 10 days after they drove the Nazis off French beaches, Wilton Johnson of Menlo Park marched north on the peninsula toward his next mission past tall hedgerows on war-torn roads with the faint rat tat tat of gunfire in the distance.
FestivalAPG of Wisconsin

Memorial Day and veterans, in the words of some memorable quotes

When I was a child I was helping my uncle, a veteran of World War II, move some belongings, including an old trunk. In that trunk, neatly folded, was the uniform he had worn as a United States Marine. I asked him why he kept it so many years. His reply was one I now think many soldiers would echo.
Centertown, KYocmonitor.com

A World War II sailor’s story: F3c Welborn Lee Ashby

CENTERTOWN, Ky. — Fireman Third Class Welborn Lee Ashby was born Oct. 19, 1917, in Centertown, Kentucky. The second of six children to parents Otis and Inez Ashby. Welborn was nicknamed “Tiddly” as a child because of his fondness for playing Tiddlywinks with his friends. He, along with his two sisters and three brothers, worked on the family farm. Welborn graduated from Centertown High School in 1936 and enlisted in the Navy Sept. 24, 1940. On Nov. 15, 1940, he boarded the Battleship USS West Virginia bound for Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.
New Hanover County, NCStar News Online

How many New Hanover service members died in World War I and World War II?

If you’re talking about New Hanover County, the answer for World War I is simple. The local World War I Memorial lists 37 names of Wilmington-area residents. The number of those who died in World War I from New Hanover County was recently re-tabulated by the State Archives in 2018 (ncdcr.gov/blog/2018/11/15/list-north-carolinas-dead-wwi-service-individuals) and now numbers 44 rather than 37. The extra seven persons include those who died of wounds after the end of the conflict on Nov. 11, 1918, and one whose date of death is unknown. Interestingly, the listing has one county resident dying three days before the end of the war, two county residents dying two days before the end of the war, one resident dying the day before the end of the war, and one resident dying the day the war ended.
Weatherford, OKEnid News and Eagle

Stafford Air and Space Museum hosting World War II bomber

The Stafford Air and Space Museum has announced it is hosting a rare World War II bomber arriving Oct. 18. The B-17G Yankee Lady is a four-engine heavy bombardment aircraft, commonly called a Flying Fortress. The Michigan-based plane is making the stop as part of its Honor the Heroes southern...
Fairborn, OHnewscenter1.tv

WATCH: World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday

FAIRBORN, Ohio — A World War II veteran in Ohio celebrates his 100th birthday. Born on May 24, 1921, Gene White was raised in Illinois and grew up a farmer. He served in Germany during World War II, and eventually worked at Wright Patterson Air Force Base for 30 years as an aircraft mechanic.
MilitaryConsortiumnews.com

Misusing the Sacrifices of World War II

The unjustified interventions and increasingly ugly defeats simply don’t get mentioned. It is as though 70 years of U.S. military history has been whitewashed from the American mind, writes Joe Lauria. Special to Consortium News. aitlin Johnstone in her Memorial Day column published here today correctly points out that post-World...