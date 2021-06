For years, Rafael Perez would look forward to the UEFA European Championships and the World Cup. Not just because the Spain team that represents the Cadiz Province native was so good: The 2008-2012 Spain side might be the best team of all time, with EURO 2008 and EURO 2012 titles, as well as the 2010 World Cup. But also because Perez’s uncle would set up pools to see which people in the family could do the best at predicting which teams would do the best at all the tournaments.